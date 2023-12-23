The Boston Bruins (19-6-6) hit the road to play the Minnesota Wild (14-13-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+. The Bruins have lost three straight games.

The Wild have recorded a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games. They have totaled 29 goals while allowing 22 in that time. On the power play, 26 opportunities have resulted in six goals (23.1% success rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Wild 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a 5-4-9 record in overtime matchups this season and a 14-13-4 overall record.

Minnesota has earned six points (2-5-2) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the four games this season the Wild ended with just one goal, they have earned three points.

Minnesota has five points (2-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 20 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 6-8-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 18th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.1 20th 25th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 9th 23.96% Power Play % 18.1% 22nd 3rd 86.09% Penalty Kill % 72.57% 30th

Wild vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

