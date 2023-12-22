Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Towner County, North Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Towner County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dakota Prairie High School at North Star High School

Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 22

12:45 PM CT on December 22 Location: Cando, ND

Cando, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Nelson County High School at North Star High School