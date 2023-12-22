Towner County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Towner County, North Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Towner County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota Prairie High School at North Star High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cando, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nelson County High School at North Star High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Cando, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
