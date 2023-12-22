McIntosh County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
McIntosh County, North Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
McIntosh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Border at Ellendale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Ellendale, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
