Burleigh County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Burleigh County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bismarck High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.