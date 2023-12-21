Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through 18 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

