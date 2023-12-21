How to Watch the Wild vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on major runs will clash when the Minnesota Wild (four consecutive victories at home) host the Montreal Canadiens (three straight triumphs on the road) on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
You can see the Wild look to beat the the Canadiens on BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs Canadiens Additional Info
Wild vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Canadiens
|Wild
|5-2 MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have allowed 96 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the NHL with 90 goals scored (three per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Wild are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mats Zuccarello
|28
|6
|22
|28
|20
|15
|30%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|30
|10
|17
|27
|33
|10
|0%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|30
|14
|8
|22
|8
|13
|48.7%
|Matthew Boldy
|23
|8
|10
|18
|19
|21
|33.3%
|Marco Rossi
|30
|10
|8
|18
|9
|11
|40.9%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens have allowed 103 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- The Canadiens' 84 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 27 goals during that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|31
|8
|18
|26
|22
|16
|55.2%
|Cole Caufield
|31
|8
|14
|22
|8
|13
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|31
|5
|16
|21
|30
|13
|-
|Sean Monahan
|31
|9
|10
|19
|16
|12
|57.4%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.