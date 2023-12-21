How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) will attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on December 21, 2023 at Target Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Minnesota is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 12th.
- The Timberwolves average 113.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.9 the Lakers give up.
- Minnesota has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, the Timberwolves put up 112.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 114.3 points per game on the road.
- Defensively Minnesota has been better at home this season, surrendering 100.3 points per game, compared to 112.3 in away games.
- At home, the Timberwolves are sinking 0.7 more treys per game (12.3) than in road games (11.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (37.6%).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
