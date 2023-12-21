Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 224.5 in the matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-4.5
|224.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 11 of 26 games this season.
- The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 220.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Timberwolves' ATS record is 15-11-0 this season.
- Minnesota has won 17, or 89.5%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Minnesota has been at least a -190 moneyline favorite 12 times this season and won all of those games.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.
Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|11
|42.3%
|113.5
|227.1
|106.7
|220.6
|222.4
|Lakers
|16
|57.1%
|113.6
|227.1
|113.9
|220.6
|229.3
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Timberwolves have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
- Minnesota has a better record against the spread in home games (8-4-0) than it does in road games (7-7-0).
- The Timberwolves score 113.5 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 113.9 the Lakers allow.
- When Minnesota puts up more than 113.9 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|15-11
|8-5
|14-12
|Lakers
|11-17
|1-3
|13-15
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Lakers
|113.5
|113.6
|18
|17
|10-3
|10-10
|12-1
|11-9
|106.7
|113.9
|1
|15
|14-5
|8-5
|18-1
|11-2
