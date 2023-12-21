In Stark County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Stark County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Solen High School at South Heart Eagles

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 21

5:00 PM MT on December 21 Location: South Heart, ND

South Heart, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Bismarck Legacy High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 21

6:45 PM CT on December 21 Location: Bismarck, ND

Bismarck, ND Conference: A West

A West How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson Trinity High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School