North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Stark County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Stark County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Solen High School at South Heart Eagles
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on December 21
- Location: South Heart, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson High School at Bismarck Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Bismarck, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dickinson Trinity High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
