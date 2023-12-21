The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) face the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

North Dakota vs. Drake Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

