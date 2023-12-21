North Dakota vs. Drake December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-5) face the Drake Bulldogs (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
North Dakota vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 19.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 14.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rakiyah Beal: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
