Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will face the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on Boldy interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Boldy has averaged 13:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Boldy has scored a goal in seven of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Boldy has a point in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Boldy's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Boldy Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 3 18 Points 2 8 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

