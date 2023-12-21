Marcus Johansson will be among those in action Thursday when his Minnesota Wild play the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center. Thinking about a bet on Johansson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Marcus Johansson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson has averaged 16:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In two of 30 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Johansson has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansson has an assist in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 30 Games 3 14 Points 3 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

