When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jon Merrill score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

  • Merrill has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Merrill has zero points on the power play.
  • Merrill's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

