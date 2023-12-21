North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmons County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Emmons County, North Dakota today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Emmons County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Linton High School at Oakes High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Oakes, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.