The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.

St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 64th.

The 80 points per game the Red Storm put up are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).

St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.

The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).

Xavier has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's scored 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than when playing on the road (82.8).

When playing at home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).

The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena 12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center 12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden 12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule