Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Gobert produced nine points, 16 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 112-108 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Gobert, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.6 13.3 Rebounds 11.5 12.2 12.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 26 27.2 PR -- 24.8 26.1



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 9.2% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are seventh in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.9 per contest.

Rudy Gobert vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 31 13 11 3 0 3 0

