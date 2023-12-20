The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) are big, 18.5-point underdogs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on B1G+. The over/under is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -18.5 146.5

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota has combined with its opponent to score more than 146.5 points only twice this season.

The average total for North Dakota's games this season is 143.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, North Dakota has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Nebraska sports a 7-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-4-0 mark of North Dakota.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 6 60% 75.9 151.2 64.9 133.2 144.6 North Dakota 2 28.6% 75.3 151.2 68.3 133.2 147.2

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Hawks score 10.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Cornhuskers give up (64.9).

North Dakota has put together a 3-2 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 7-3-0 2-0 5-5-0 North Dakota 3-4-0 0-1 2-5-0

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska North Dakota 11-4 Home Record 8-8 4-8 Away Record 4-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

