North Dakota vs. Nebraska December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Rienk Mast: 12.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brice Williams: 14 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Juwan Gary: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josiah Allick: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
North Dakota vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison
|Nebraska Rank
|Nebraska AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|132nd
|77.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|201st
|76th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|71
|188th
|43rd
|37.3
|Rebounds
|34
|152nd
|82nd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|137th
|120th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.1
|212th
|74th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.4
|242nd
|75th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|10.4
|75th
