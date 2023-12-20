Wednesday's contest features the North Dakota State Bison (4-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-7) matching up at Scheels Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-61 win for heavily favored North Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

In their last time out, the Bison lost 89-59 to Iowa State on Sunday.

North Dakota State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

North Dakota State vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota State 80, Central Michigan 61

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

The Bison's best win this season came in a 67-60 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears on November 20.

The Bison have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

North Dakota State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 226) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 332) on December 1

North Dakota State Leaders

Heaven Hamling: 13.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

13.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Elle Evans: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Abbie Draper: 8 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Avery Koenen: 5.5 PTS, 36.7 FG%

5.5 PTS, 36.7 FG% Abby Krzewinski: 7.1 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison score 71.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 71.8 (308th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

