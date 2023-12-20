The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2) battle the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers have averaged.

North Dakota is 8-3 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 94th.

The Fightin' Hawks' 75.3 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 64.9 the Cornhuskers allow.

North Dakota is 8-2 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

At home North Dakota is putting up 84.8 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (67.2).

The Fightin' Hawks are giving up fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (75.0).

North Dakota knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule