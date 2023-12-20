The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 112-108 win over the Heat, Conley totaled 14 points and six assists.

Now let's break down Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 13.6 Rebounds -- 2.9 3.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.1 PRA -- 20.5 23.9 PR -- 14.3 16.8 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.9



Mike Conley Insights vs. the 76ers

Conley is responsible for taking 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Conley is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Conley's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The 76ers allow 25.9 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Mike Conley vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 23 5 0 8 1 0 3

