When the Boston Bruins meet the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Brad Marchand and Kirill Kaprizov will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Bruins Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his team with 28 points (one per game), as he has recorded six goals and 22 assists in 28 games (playing 17:34 per game).

Kaprizov is a top scorer for Minnesota, with 25 total points this season. In 29 games, he has netted eight goals and provided 17 assists.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 4-5-2 on the season, allowing 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) and compiling 282 saves with an .887% save percentage (58th in the league).

Bruins Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Boston, David Pastrnak has 41 points in 29 games (17 goals, 24 assists).

Marchand has 12 goals and 14 assists, equaling 26 points (0.9 per game).

Charlie Coyle has posted 10 goals and 10 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark's record is 10-4-1. He has given up 41 goals (2.79 goals against average) and racked up 444 saves.

Wild vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 13th 31.1 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 8th 24.18% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 1st 88.29% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 31st

