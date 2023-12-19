Going into a matchup with the Boston Bruins (19-5-5), the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) will be monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 at TD Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Jared Spurgeon D Questionable Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed Charlie McAvoy D Out Undisclosed Pavel Zacha C Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

With 86 goals (3.0 per game), the Wild have the league's 26th-ranked offense.

Minnesota's total of 93 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 14th in the league.

With a goal differential of -7, they are 21st in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 92 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

Their +19 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-200) Wild (+165) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.