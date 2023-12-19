North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Richland County, North Dakota today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lidgerwood-Wyndmere High School at Ellendale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ellendale, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.