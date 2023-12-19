North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Ramsey County, North Dakota is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Turtle Mountain Community High School at Devils Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Devils Lake, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Warwick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Warwick, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
