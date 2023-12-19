Player prop betting options for Jonas Valanciunas, Desmond Bane and others are available in the New Orleans Pelicans-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST
14.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)
  • Valanciunas' 14.8 points per game average is 0.3 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).
  • Valanciunas has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Tuesday's assist over/under.

Get Valančiūnas gear at Fanatics!

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +110)
  • Brandon Ingram's 23.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
  • He has pulled down 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Ingram has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -102)
  • Zion Williamson is averaging 22.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).
  • Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -167)
  • The 24.6 points Bane scores per game are 2.1 more than his prop total on Tuesday.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Bane's 3.4 three-pointers made per game is 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +110)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has racked up 21.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.