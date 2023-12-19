The North Dakota State Bison (5-4) meet the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Banterra Center. This contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Clarence Rupert: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Troy D'Amico: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Jovan Stulic: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Trent Brown: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois Rank Southern Illinois AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 72.8 149th 12th 61.4 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.5 74th 345th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.5 166th 109th 13.9 Assists 11.2 319th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.2 113th

