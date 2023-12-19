North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (5-4) meet the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Banterra Center. This contest will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
