Tuesday's contest that pits the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-4) versus the North Dakota State Bison (7-5) at Banterra Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Southern Illinois, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Banterra Center

North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 79, North Dakota State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Southern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Illinois (-13.1)

Southern Illinois (-13.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison put up 77.9 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (149th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The 38.2 rebounds per game North Dakota State accumulates rank 110th in the country, 4.7 more than the 33.5 its opponents pull down.

North Dakota State makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 38.3% rate (33rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make, at a 34.5% rate.

North Dakota State has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball) while forcing 10.2 (318th in college basketball).

