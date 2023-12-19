North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Mercer County, North Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Mercer County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dunseith High School at Hazen High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hazen, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
