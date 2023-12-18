North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wells County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you live in Wells County, North Dakota and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wells County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harvey High School at St. John High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: St. John, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.