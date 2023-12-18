Player props can be found for Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 22.5-point total set for Towns on Monday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.
  • He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).
  • Towns' year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Towns has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB
12.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 12.7 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
  • He has pulled down 12 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +116)
  • The 21.8 points Butler scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
  • He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
  • Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
18.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 18.5 points prop bet set for Bam Adebayo on Monday is 3.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (22.3).
  • He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
  • Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

