Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Heat on December 18, 2023
Player props can be found for Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler, among others, when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -111)
|8.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.5-point total set for Towns on Monday is 0.1 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (9.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).
- Towns' year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Towns has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -111)
|11.5 (Over: +106)
- The 12.7 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.
- He has pulled down 12 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
- The 21.8 points Butler scores per game are 1.3 more than his over/under on Monday.
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).
- Butler has dished out 4.6 assists per game, which is 0.9 less than Monday's over/under.
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
- The 18.5 points prop bet set for Bam Adebayo on Monday is 3.8 fewer points than his season scoring average (22.3).
- He has grabbed 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).
- Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).
