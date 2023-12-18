Timberwolves vs. Heat December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center, face the Miami Heat (11-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 60.3% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).
- The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.
- Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 12 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lowry posts 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.7 points, 2.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per game.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.9
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|37%
