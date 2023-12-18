Sargent County, North Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sargent County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Border at Sargent County Bulldogs Coop

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
  • Location: Milnor, ND
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.