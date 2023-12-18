The Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert included, face off versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 127-109 win over the Pacers (his most recent action) Gobert posted five points and seven rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Gobert, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 13.6 Rebounds 11.5 12.0 12.3 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 25.9 26.8 PR -- 24.7 25.9



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 9.2% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

Gobert's Timberwolves average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Heat have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 99.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 112 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 31 14 14 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.