North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mercer County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beulah High School at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Wilton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.