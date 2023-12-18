North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Logan County, North Dakota today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Logan County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barnes County North High School at Napoleon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Napoleon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
