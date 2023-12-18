North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kidder County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Kidder County, North Dakota is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kidder County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washburn High School at Kidder County High School - Steele
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Steele, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.