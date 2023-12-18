At Kaseya Center on Monday, December 18, Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5) take to the road to play the Miami Heat (15-11). The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Jimmy Butler Total Fantasy Pts 929.3 796.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.7 36.2 Fantasy Rank 31 25

Buy Butler and Towns gear on Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jimmy Butler Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns' averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3 assists, making 51.6% of his shots from the field and 43% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 113.6 points per game, 18th in league, and giving up 105.8 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +186 scoring differential.

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 45.5 rebounds per game, sixth in the league, while its opponents pull down 41.6.

The Timberwolves hit 12.1 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.1 on average.

Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (15th in league) while committing 14 (23rd in NBA).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Jimmy Butler averages 21.8 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Heat have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (20th in the league) and giving up 112 (10th in the NBA).

The 40.7 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 28th in the league, and are 1.3 fewer than the 42 its opponents grab per contest.

The Heat make 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 39.1% from deep while their opponents hit 38.2% from long range.

Miami has come out ahead in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 12.3 (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 14.3 (sixth in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Jimmy Butler Plus/Minus Per Game 6.2 4.1 Usage Percentage 27.2% 26.3% True Shooting Pct 63.2% 59.7% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 8.9% Assist Pct 15% 21%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.