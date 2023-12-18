Will Jon Merrill Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 18?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jon Merrill going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Merrill stats and insights
- Merrill has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Merrill has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Merrill recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:11
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
