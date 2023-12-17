Seeking an updated view of the Summit and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Power Rankings

1. South Dakota State Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-6

6-4 | 21-6 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 83-58 vs Gonzaga Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: FloHoops 2. South Dakota Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-5

9-3 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th

99th Last Game: W 80-74 vs UT Martin Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Bradley

Bradley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 3. Oral Roberts Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-9

6-3 | 16-9 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 94-67 vs USAO Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. North Dakota State Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-13

4-6 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 89-59 vs Iowa State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 5. St. Thomas Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-6 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th

115th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wisconsin-Stevens Point Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: North Dakota

North Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 6. UMKC Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: W 57-52 vs Alabama A&M Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Kansas Christian

Kansas Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 7. Denver Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-7 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: L 72-46 vs Texas State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Colorado Christian

Colorado Christian Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 8. North Dakota Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-24

3-7 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: L 75-68 vs Mayville State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Drake

Drake Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 9. Omaha Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-6 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 92-70 vs Peru State Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes