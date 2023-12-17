The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 134.5.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Normal, Illinois

Venue: Redbird Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Illinois State -3.5 134.5

Bison Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota State has combined with its opponents to score more than 134.5 points in all six games this season.

North Dakota State's contests this season have a 148.5-point average over/under, 14.0 more points than this game's total.

North Dakota State has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

North Dakota State has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bison have entered four games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Dakota State has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois State 3 33.3% 66.2 145.3 65.6 135 141.9 North Dakota State 6 100% 79.1 145.3 69.4 135 140.3

Additional North Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Bison average 13.5 more points per game (79.1) than the Redbirds allow (65.6).

North Dakota State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois State 4-5-0 0-2 3-6-0 North Dakota State 3-3-0 1-3 5-1-0

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois State North Dakota State 8-7 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 5-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

