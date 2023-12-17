The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois State vs. North Dakota State matchup in this article.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois State Moneyline North Dakota State Moneyline BetMGM Illinois State (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Illinois State (-4.5) 134.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Betting Trends

North Dakota State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bison have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Illinois State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Redbirds' nine games this season have hit the over.

