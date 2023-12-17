The North Dakota State Bison (7-4) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Redbird Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Redbirds have averaged.
  • North Dakota State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Bison rank 126th.
  • The Bison's 79.1 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 65.6 the Redbirds give up.
  • North Dakota State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota State scores 92.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 70.8.
  • The Bison give up 59.4 points per game at home, and 79.6 away.
  • North Dakota State sinks more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.7%) than on the road (36.4%).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 San Jose State W 83-78 Scheels Center
12/7/2023 Portland W 78-67 Scheels Center
12/10/2023 Oak Hills Christian W 108-14 Scheels Center
12/17/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/29/2023 South Dakota - Scheels Center

