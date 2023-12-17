Sunday's contest features the Illinois State Redbirds (6-4) and the North Dakota State Bison (7-4) matching up at Redbird Arena (on December 17) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-68 win for Illinois State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

North Dakota State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 72, North Dakota State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-4.6)

Illinois State (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.6

Illinois State is 4-5-0 against the spread, while North Dakota State's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Redbirds have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bison have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison's +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (140th in college basketball).

The 38.8 rebounds per game North Dakota State accumulates rank 88th in college basketball, 5.3 more than the 33.5 its opponents pull down.

North Dakota State makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

North Dakota State forces 10.3 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball) while committing 9.5 (30th in college basketball).

