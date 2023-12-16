The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1), who have won four straight, on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-110) Canucks (-110) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have put together a 7-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota has a record of 10-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (62.5% win percentage).

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

In 15 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild vs. Canucks Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 82 (26th) Goals 115 (1st) 88 (15th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 28 (2nd) 27 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (23rd)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has a 7-3-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota hit the over twice.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild are ranked 26th in the league with 82 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, the Wild have conceded 88 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks them 21st in the NHL.

