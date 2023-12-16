The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) are slight favorites when they host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network. The Wild are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Canucks have -105 moneyline odds.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Wild vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Wild have won 63.6% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (7-4).

The Canucks have been listed as the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Minnesota has compiled a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

Vancouver has won eight of its 13 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Wild Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 7-3 2-7-1 6.4 2.9 1.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.9 1.9 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 4-6-0 6.5 3.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.5 2.3 6 19.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-0 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

