The UCLA Bruins (5-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UCLA Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bruins have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Buckeyes' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games UCLA shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Bruins are the 190th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 95th.
  • The 69.1 points per game the Bruins score are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).
  • UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
  • Ohio State is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 189th.
  • The Buckeyes' 80.8 points per game are 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow.
  • Ohio State has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 77.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins surrendered 57.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 61.4.
  • In home games, UCLA drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
  • The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 away.
  • At home, Ohio State knocked down 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside W 66-65 Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova L 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena
12/19/2023 CSU Northridge - Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Maryland - Pauley Pavilion

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Minnesota W 84-74 Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA - State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.