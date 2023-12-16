The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSIN

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks on Thursday, 119-101. Their leading scorer was Naz Reid with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naz Reid 27 6 3 1 0 7 Karl-Anthony Towns 21 17 2 0 0 1 Mike Conley 14 2 3 1 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns' numbers for the season are 21.6 points, 3 assists and 9.4 boards per contest, shooting 51% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert posts 13 points, 12.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Anthony Edwards averages 23.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Conley puts up 11.5 points, 3 boards and 6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Reid posts 13.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 21.7 10.4 3.1 0.6 0.5 2.1 Rudy Gobert 14.4 12.7 1.1 0.5 2.8 0.0 Mike Conley 12.8 3.2 7.3 1.2 0.0 2.7 Naz Reid 14.7 5.6 1.3 0.9 0.8 2.0 Anthony Edwards 13.7 3.2 3.7 0.7 0.5 1.3

