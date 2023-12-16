A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Anthony Edwards (26.2 points per game, 14th in league) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (27.0, 12th) and the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSIN.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, BSIN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Edwards posts 26.2 points, 5.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.3 points, 11.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in league).

Mike Conley averages 10.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Naz Reid averages 12.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.0 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Haliburton gives the Pacers 27.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is putting up 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Pacers 112.8 Points Avg. 128.8 105.9 Points Allowed Avg. 125.9 48.3% Field Goal % 51.1% 37.0% Three Point % 38.4%

