North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Renville County, North Dakota today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Renville County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John High School at Glenburn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Harvey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
